Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $367.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.39.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $343.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.19 and a 200 day moving average of $333.48. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $235.19 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

