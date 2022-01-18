Etherland Price Tops $0.0452 (ELAND)

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Etherland has a market capitalization of $973,583.43 and approximately $106,442.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherland coin can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherland has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherland alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherland Profile

Etherland (ELAND) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,559,944 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.