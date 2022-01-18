EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0021 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $64,133.84 and approximately $5,773.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00354050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.56 or 0.01005599 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003653 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.