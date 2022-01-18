Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.52

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.52 and last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 3870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Get Everbridge alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.