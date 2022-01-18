Everest (ID) Trading Down 22% Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Everest has a market capitalization of $40.99 million and approximately $274,837.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.54 or 0.07460291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.70 or 0.99643353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

