Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.19 ($37.72).

EVK traded up €0.70 ($0.80) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.56 ($33.59). 1,154,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.23. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

