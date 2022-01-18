Exeedme (XED) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $28.28 million and $619,593.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.64 or 0.07455989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.89 or 1.00001451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

