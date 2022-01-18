Experian (LON:EXPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,158.33 ($43.09).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,033 ($41.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £27.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,465.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,254.98. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($50.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

