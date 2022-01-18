EXRNchain Achieves Market Cap of $2.28 Million (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $41,580.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One EXRNchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

