Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.76% of Extra Space Storage worth $171,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $57,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.12.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $203.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.11 and its 200-day moving average is $189.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.86 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

