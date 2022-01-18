F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is $0.32. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $215,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $337,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

