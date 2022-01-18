FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.82. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.