FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.18% of FARO Technologies worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 114.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FARO stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

