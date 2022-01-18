FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FDX stock opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.41 and a 200-day moving average of $255.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

