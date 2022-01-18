Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Ferro during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

