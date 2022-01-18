First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 714.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $213.75 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.79 and a 200-day moving average of $242.55.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

