First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 164.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

