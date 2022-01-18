First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 106 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

