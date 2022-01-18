First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 117.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 46.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

