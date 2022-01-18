First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $50,000 Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 7,566.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 857.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,189,540.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,182,210 shares of company stock worth $1,122,936,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

