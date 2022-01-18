First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.