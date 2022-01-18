First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Up 62.0% in December

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 931,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.