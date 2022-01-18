First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

