First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.32

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.32 and last traded at C$35.68, with a volume of 1261987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.01.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

