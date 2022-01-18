First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $11.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 128,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.