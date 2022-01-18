First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,353,000 after acquiring an additional 465,512 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FEI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 302,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,642. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.