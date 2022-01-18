First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to report $162.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.87 million to $171.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $601.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FWRG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 1,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,080. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

