Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,006 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Fluor worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 183,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 31.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 52.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.88. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLR. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

