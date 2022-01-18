Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,132,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Ford Motor worth $129,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

