Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 86,200 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,448 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

