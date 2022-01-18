Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.17 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 120.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 184,974 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 98,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

BMRN opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.