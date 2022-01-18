Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 3,600 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Avalara by 1.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Avalara by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.04.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

