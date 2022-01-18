Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

