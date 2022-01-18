Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 941.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

NYSE:DVA opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

