Forsta AP Fonden Sells 21,600 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,049,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,442,000 after acquiring an additional 183,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.