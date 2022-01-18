Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,800 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 29.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.