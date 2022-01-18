Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $153,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 84.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after buying an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,863,000 after buying an additional 1,026,439 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.19. 16,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

