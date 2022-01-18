Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 22.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 146,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

