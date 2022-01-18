Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Hub Group worth $23,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

