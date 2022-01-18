Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84,184 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dolby Laboratories worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

NYSE DLB opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

