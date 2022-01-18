Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 195,304.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Cirrus Logic worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130 in the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

