Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $10.42 Million Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Century Communities worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

NYSE CCS opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

