Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $16.48 Million Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,574 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Cognyte Software worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.60 million and a PE ratio of 432.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

