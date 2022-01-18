Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of MaxLinear worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 521.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

