FY2021 Earnings Estimate for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for POLA Orbis in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS PORBF opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. POLA Orbis has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

