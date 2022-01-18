FY2021 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BGS opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in B&G Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

