FY2021 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.30.

Shares of DTE opened at $119.38 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

