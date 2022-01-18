FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Safestore Holdings plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Safestore in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SFSHF stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

