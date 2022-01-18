FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn $3.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

NYSE:BUD opened at $67.80 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after buying an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after buying an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after buying an additional 413,017 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,341,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.