FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Increased by Cormark (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.70 million.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$15.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$16.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.59%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

